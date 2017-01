Nigerian Paul Aigbogun is expected to takeover as Hearts of Oak head coach, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

According to Ghanasportsonline.com, Aigbogun arrived in the country last Saturday.

The 45-year-old has previously coached at Nigerian sides Enyimba FC and Worri Wolves.

Aigbogun is credited with guiding South African side Cape Town FC to qualify to the Premier Soccer League.