Nigerian footballer Jacob Wisdom Chukwuemeka jailed six years for internet fraud

A Nigerian footballer by name Jacob Wisdom Chukwuemeka has been handed six-year jail sentence for his involvement in fraudulent activities and possession of some illegal documents and funds.

Chukwuemeka was convicted and sentenced on Monday, October 3, by Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Ilorin.

Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed through a statement on Wednesday that the convict was jailed after pleading guilty to a two counts which borders on possession of fraudulent funds.

The charges read in part, "That you, Jacob Wisdom Chukwuemeka, between May 6, 2021, and April 22, 2022, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, did retain the control of the gross sum of N792,454.00 in your bank account number 3137249795 with the name: Jacob Wisdom Chukwuemeka domiciled with First Bank Plc, which you knew to be proceeds of criminal conduct, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 17 (a) and (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004.”

Justice Sani sentenced Chukwuemeka to three years imprisonment each on counts one and two respectively.

He was, however, given a fine option of N792,454 on count one and N300,000 on count two.

The iPhone 11 he used to commit the crime and a draft of N250,000 were forfeited to the Federal Government.

In addition, the court ordered the convict to restitute his victim the sum of N524,454, being the balance of the proceeds of his fraudulent dealings against him.