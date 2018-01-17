Nigerian forward Effiong Nsungusi Jnr complete Inter Allies move

Inter Allies have completed the signing of Nigerian international Effiong Nsungusi Jnr ahead of the upcoming season.

‪The young forward joins the Capelli Boys from Nigerian side P-Sport Academy.‬

‪He arrived in Ghana last week and has already started training with the team.‬

‪“This is a good move for the development of my career, I will do my best to make sure this become successful.”‬

‪Everyone at Inter Allies would like to wish Effiong the best of luck as he begins the next stage of his career here with the ‘Eleven Is To One.’‬

The youngster joins fellow Nigerians Samuel Ekele and Afeez Aremu Olalekan who joined earlier.

