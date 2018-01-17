Nigerian forward Effiong Nsungusi Jnr complete Inter Allies move
Inter Allies have completed the signing of Nigerian international Effiong Nsungusi Jnr ahead of the upcoming season.
The young forward joins the Capelli Boys from Nigerian side P-Sport Academy.
He arrived in Ghana last week and has already started training with the team.
“This is a good move for the development of my career, I will do my best to make sure this become successful.”
Everyone at Inter Allies would like to wish Effiong the best of luck as he begins the next stage of his career here with the ‘Eleven Is To One.’
The youngster joins fellow Nigerians Samuel Ekele and Afeez Aremu Olalekan who joined earlier.