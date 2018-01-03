Nigerian international Bright Ejike training with Asante Kotoko

Former Nigeria U20 striker Maduabuchi Bright Ejike has joined Asante Kotoko SC pre-season with the hopes of sealing a deal if he impresses the technical staff.

Ejike made 55 appearances and scored 28 goals when playing for Sharks FC in the Nigerian top flight from 2010 to 2012.

From 2013 to 2017, Ejike made 63 appearances for Heartland where he scored 39 goals to help Heartland FC regain promotion to the Nigerian Professional Football League.

In 2017, the 25-year-old joined newly promoted Remo Stars where he featured about 27 times and netted 10 times but that wasn't enough to save the Sagamu based side from relegation.

Ejike will be included in the Porcupine Warriors squad for the pre-season G8 tournament which starts this weekend.

