Nigerian second-tier side ABS Illorin FC signs former Dunkwa United FC goalie Horlah Sarpei

Former Dunkwa United FC goalkeeper Horlah Sarpei has signed for Nigerian second-tier side ABS Illorin FC.

He was handed a deal after impressing on a three-week trial.

Sarpei was among 20 players unveiled by the Kwara-based side who are bent on returning to the Nigerian top-flight.

He has been handed the number 12 jersey for the new campaign as he welcomed this new challenge, with the view of making a much more impact in his new team.

ABS Illorin FC satrt their Nigeria National League season on 7 April 2018 against Road Safety at home.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)