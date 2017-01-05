Nii Lante Vanderpuye partly to blame for NDC defeat - Veteran sports journalist

A veteran sports journalist says Nii Lante Vanderpuye is partly to blame for the NDC government's defeat at the polls because

he sought to run football down instead of managing the sports ministry.

Nana Ampomah, who worked with Vanderpuye at GBC for over ten years, said the militaristic 'patapaa' way he targeted the Ghana Football Association rather made his government unpopular.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Ampomah wondered why President John Mahama appointed Vanderpuye to the post when he was know to be a despot and never excelled in any area he was appointed to work in.

Describing Vanderpuye as a tyrant, the highly-respected journalist said 'patapaa' has been the hallmark of the outgoing minister and he was not going to succeed at the sports ministry.

Vanderpuye's reign as the sports minister was characterized by clashes with the Ghana FA which led to bad results for national teams highlighted by several failed promises of pay for players.

Ampomah says he was not surprised over how Vanderpuye run the ministry insisting his approach did not go down well with Ghanaians claiming it contributed to the NDC's defeat last month.

"Nii Lante is partly to be blamed for the NDC's defeat. He was no fair and his ways since our days at GBC did not change," Ampomah said on Thursday morning.

"The way be treated the people did not go down well with many people and some - because of this would have voted against the NDC which led to the defeat."

The opposition NPP soundly thrashed the ruling NDC with over 53% of the votes with evidence showing that the latter lost in all the major football areas and regions in the country.

President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has tagged out-going sports minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye as an antagonist claiming he opposed the association’s plans.

Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye had a frosty relationship with the GFA leading to the Black Stars poor run of form in six consecutive games without a win.

Under his administration, the Black Stars players were forced to buy their own plane tickets to honour an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier raising eyebrows.

The GFA boss in an interview with the press after his outfit’s extraordinary Congress on Monday claimed the minister antagonised the FA.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)