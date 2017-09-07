No African in the top 10 goalscorers in 2018 World Cup qualification

With qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup reaching its final stage, here are the leading goalscorers across the globe.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Sahlawi and United Arab Emirates striker Ahmed Khalil lead the ranking after netting 16 goals so far. The duo have a slight advantage, however, due to the Asian qualification modus, which includes two group stages, having played 14 and 16 matches respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the leading goalscorer in the European qualification campaign, having scored 14 goals in just seven qualifiers.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski follows with 12 strikes in eight appearances during this qualification campaign so far, while Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku is one of three players with 10 goals. The other two on 10 strikes are Iran’s Sardar Azmoun and Syria’s Omar Kharbin, who both compete in Asian qualification as well.

The first South American in the ranking is Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani with nine strikes – as many as Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz, who leads the North American, Central Americanand Caribbean qualification, and Australia's Tim Cahill, who completes the top 10.

Messi, meanwhile, has only netted three goals in the current World Cup qualification so far, which is possibly one of the reasons why Argentina's qualification spot is under threat.

The leading scorer in Oceania is New Zealand's Chris Wood, who has netted eight times, while Africa's top goalscorer spot is shared between Ghana's Thomas Partey, Niger's Moussa Maazou, Liberia's William Jebor and Algeria's Islam Slimani, who have all netted four goals so far.

