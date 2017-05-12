No award for Andre Ayew at West Ham United's Player Awards Night

Ace midfielder Andre Ayew missed out on winning an award at West Ham United for the season.

The Ghana international was beaten to the 2016/17 Betway Hammer of the Year by Michail Antonio

Antonio, who has scored nine goals and registered five assists in 37 appearances, won 47 per cent of the vote, with Manuel Lanzini finishing as runner-up with 21 per cent, and Pedro Obiang third with 14 per cent.

Lanzini took home the Players’ Player of the Year honour, Andy Carroll benefited from one of Antonio’s aforementioned assists to net the Goal of the Season against Crystal Palace, while Darren Randolph’s fingertip stop to deny Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson scooped the Save of the Season award.

James Collins’ display in the 1-0 win over Swansea City won the Best Individual Performance trophy, while the 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Chelsea at London Stadium was the Best Team Performance.

Signing of the Season went to Edimilson Fernandes, while Young Hammer of the Year was Declan Rice and Domingos Quina won the Dylan Tombides Award.

Finally, the late, great Bobby Moore OBE was recognised with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

