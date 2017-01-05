No Black Stars player named in 2016 CAF Team of the Year

No Black Stars player made it in CAF's Best XI and even on the substitutes bench for 2016.

This is a damning verdict on the quality of players for the senior national team for the calendar.

CAF named the top three nominees for the prestigious CAF African Footballer of the Year for 2016 – Riyad Mahrez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane – in the starting line-up.

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns,

His club mates Khama Billiat and Keegan Dolly who helped in their CAF Champions League triumph also got selected in the starting XI.

Other Europe-based stars are Serge Aurier (Cote d’Ivoire & PSG), Aymen Abdenour (Tunisia & Valencia) and Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United).

The CAF African XI for 2016

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Cote d’Ivoire & PSG), Aymen Abdenour (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce Lomalisa (DRC & AS Vita)

Midfielders: Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards:Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

Subs:

Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)