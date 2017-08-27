No Black Stars training in Accra as technical team is set to jet off to Kumasi on Monday morning

The Black Stars will open their training session at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday evening in a move that head coach Kwesi Appiah has personally vetoed.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has invited 24 players with whom he will work with for the first game in Kumasi before the travelling to Brazaville for the second encounter.

Normally the team would train in Accra up until Wednesday when they move to Kumasi for the game but coach Kwesi Appiah who understands the weight of expectations of Ghanaians has decided that players move directly to Kumasi for the preparations and then the game on Friday.

