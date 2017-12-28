No Christmas break for Medeama as team continues pre-season

There has been no Christmas break for Medeama as the team continues their pre-season programme in Tarkwa.

The Mauve and Yellows trained on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and will continue their build on Wednesday.

Interim coach Samuel Badu has been trimming the rough edges of the team ahead of the G8 Pre-season tournament in Cape Coast next month.

There has been no time for the players to take a break as they turn up for training in a bid to find their rhythm ahead of a busy period next month.

No Christmas Break for the players as they intensify pre-season. Never Give up! pic.twitter.com/HGy5YI7EBy — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) December 28, 2017

