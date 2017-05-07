No coaching job for ex-Juventus star Stephen Appiah at Serie C side Como

Como FC owner Akosua Puni-Essien says there are no plan to appoint ex-Juventus star Stephen Appiah as a coach at the Serie C side.

Earlier reports claimed, Puni-Essien was not impressed with coach Fabio Gallo and was looking at replacing the Italiin trainer.

Appiah, who also played for Bologna and Cesena in the twilight of his career, was linked with the job.

But the club's Public Relations Head Angelo Savioni told La Provincia Newspaper: "It is not on the agenda that Appiah has a technical role and even Ceravolo has already been chosen as Sporting director.''

