Extraordinary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is irreplaceable, Joe Addo insists

Ghana's star striker Asamoah is irreplaceable, according to former international Joe Addo, who is tipping the iconic figure to continue excelling at the top level.

The former Sunderland striker chalked a remarkable landmark after he scored his 50th international goal for his country in their 5-0 demolishing of Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The remarkable feat has set him apart as the country's finest ever striker in the nation's footballing history.

Gyan, currently on loan at Dubai-based Al Ahli, is in the twilight of his career to put the African nation on the edge as they search for his successor.

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah is advocating for a succession plan for the 31-year-old, who has vowed to continue playing at the top level.

And former Ghana defender Joe Addo, capped 44 times, insists the scoring machine is unparalleled.

“I have watched Gyan and I think he is a unique player. I know the system has change but I think Gyan is irreplaceable” he told GHOne TV.

“I have watch Majeed Waris in Europe and I really like the way he plays his football. He is quick and I hope he will be free from injuries because we need such players in the team but to I don’t think he can fill the gab if Gyan retires because he is irreplaceable.”

However, former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah who was a panelist on the program said Asamoah Gyan can only be replaced if other players the chance to play.

“I believe Gyan is a great player but I don’t want to call out names of players that can replace him.

“Gyan came to the Black Stars in 2003 and we gave him the chance and confidence so I believe the only way to his replacement is by given the new players the chance and the support they need.” He emphasized.

Asamoah Gyan who scored the fastest goal in the 2006 World Cup in Germany against Czech Republic is the only African player with the highest number of goals in the history of the Word Cup.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)