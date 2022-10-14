"No doubt what comes next will be great"- Tariq Lamptey sends inspiring message to Mwepu

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has sent a message of encouragement to Brighton and Hove Albion teammate Enock Mwepu, who was forced to retire because of a heart problem.

The Zambia midfielder, popularly known as computer, retired at 24 due to a hereditary heart condition.

The news of Mwepu's condition came as a shock to many including Lamptey.

"The most important things will always be health and family, football comes after. E you’ve always fought and been strong to get to this point and you will continue to be. No doubt what comes next will be great, always with you my brother," he wrote on Twitter.

Mwepu made 27 appearances for Brighton scoring three goals for the English Premier League outfit. This season he made six appearances in the Premier League.

Lamptey, who made his Ghana debut during the international break in September, recently recovered from a minor knock and was involved in the 3-3 draw against Liverpool.