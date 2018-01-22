No further news on Christian Atsu’s proposed West Ham United move

Ghana winger Christian Atsu remains very much a Newcastle United player, with no further news on his proposed move to West Ham United.

The 26-year-old pacey attacker has been mooted as a potential replacement for compatriot Andre Ayew at the Hammers.

Fans on both sides of the proposed move have expressed mixed views about the idea of Atsu swapping St James’ Park for London Stadium.

Regardless, Atsu featured for Newcastle this past weekend, playing 64 minutes of their 3-1 loss to Manchester City in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Atsu will turn his attention to another high-profile clash when the Magpies take on Chelsea in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Sunday, 28 January.

