No Ghanaian club in Top 20 of African club rankings; Kotoko 36th, Hearts ranked 96th

There is no Ghanaian club in the top 20 of the African clubs ranking list, according to the FootballDatabase system.

The highest ranked Ghanaian side is Asante Kotoko are in 36th place after slipping down one place in latest ranking released on 15 January.

Kotoko are followed by AshantiGold, ranked 53, and 72nd placed Berekum Chelsea who moved down 12 places.

Aduana Stars are the 82nd best club on the continent and former African champions League winners Hearts of Oak are ranked 96.

Here are the top 20 clubs in Africa, according to Footballdatabase:

Al Ahly Esperance de Tunis TP Mazembe Vita Club Etoile du Sahel Al-Merreikh Al Hilal Omdurman El Zamalek CS Sfaxien Wydad Casablanca Coton Sport Dynamos Kaizer Chiefs Mamelodi Sundowns FC Recreativo do Libolo 1º de Agosto Stade Malien Bamako Raja Casablanca Bidvest Wits Djoliba AC

