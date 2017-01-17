Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
No Ghanaian club in Top 20 of African club rankings; Kotoko 36th, Hearts ranked 96th

Published on: 17 January 2017
Asante Kotoko

There is no Ghanaian club in the top 20 of the African clubs ranking list, according to the FootballDatabase system.

The highest ranked Ghanaian side is Asante Kotoko are in 36th place after slipping down one place in latest ranking released on 15 January.

Kotoko are followed by AshantiGold, ranked 53, and 72nd placed Berekum Chelsea who moved down 12 places.

Aduana Stars are the 82nd best club on the continent and former African champions League winners Hearts of Oak are ranked 96.

Here are the top 20 clubs in Africa, according to Footballdatabase:

  1. Al Ahly

  2. Esperance de Tunis

  3. TP Mazembe

  4. Vita Club

  5. Etoile du Sahel

  6. Al-Merreikh

  7. Al Hilal Omdurman

  8. El Zamalek

  9. CS Sfaxien

  10. Wydad Casablanca

  11. Coton Sport

  12. Dynamos

  13. Kaizer Chiefs

  14. Mamelodi Sundowns FC

  15. Recreativo do Libolo

  16. 1º de Agosto

  17. Stade Malien Bamako

  18. Raja Casablanca

  19. Bidvest Wits

  20. Djoliba AC

