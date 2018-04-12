No international friendly but Ghana move up three places in FIFA ranking; still 8th in Africa

Ghana surprisingly moved up three places to the 51st position of the latest FIFA world ranking released on Thursday for the month of April despite being inactive during the international break.

The Black Stars were not engaged in friendlies but their total points 603 ensured they moved up.

But they still remained in 8th place in the Africa ranking.

With a total of 133 games played across the globe, there were plenty of changes in the latest ranking.

Germany remained top – despite a draw and defeat in March – Belgium climbing onto the podium (third, plus two) following a thumping 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and Tunisia (14th, plus nine) and Uruguay (17th, plus five) jumping up the table after both recording a pair of friendly victories in March.

The Eagles of Carthage, for their efforts, reached their best-ever ranking.

Africa's top 10:

Tunisia (14)

Senegal (28)

Congo DR (38)

Morocco 42

Egypt (46)

Nigeria (57)

Cameroon (51)

Ghana (51)

Burkina Faso (53)

Cape Verde (58)

