"No miracle can save Ghana, it's over"- Sam Johnson

Former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson has emphatically stated that Ghana's hopes of qualifying to Russia 2018 is dead after Friday's draw against Congo.

The Black Stars were held to a pulsating 1-1 draw by the Red Devils of Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, which somehow put their dreams of making it to Russia next year in jeopardy.

The four-time Africa champions have collected just two points from three games in Group E and are five points adrift of leaders Uganda.

And mathematically, Ghana still have a chance of qualifying to the tournament but Sam Johnson thinks otherwise, claiming it's over for the nation.

“Ghana can’t qualify and that is all, this mathematics will not work. It is over for Ghana,” Jonson said on Football Legends Night Show on GH One.

“If Ghana qualify then they have to go to church and roll themselves on the floor. The only way Ghana can make it is when something happen to the two countries and they decide not to continue with the rest of the games."

