No Newcastle United approach for Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew

Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew is not a priority for English Premier League side Newcastle United, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Magpies following the relegation of the Swans.

Fulham have seen an £8million bid rejected by the club as he is expected to travel with the club for their pre-season tour of Austria and Germany.

United manager Rafa Benitez is reported to be interested in the Ghanaian but fresh reports in England are suggesting the former Marseille man is not a priority for the Spaniard.

No approach has been made so far from the Magpies - with the Ghana international keen to quit the relegated side.

The agent of Ayew has been floating him around several clubs with a view of securing him a permanent move away from Swansea.

Ayew has been valued at £13million by the Swans.