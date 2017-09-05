Norway-based Edwin Gyasi marks Ghana debut in heavy win over Congo in 2018 World Cup qualifier

Aalesund winger Edwin Gyasi marked his debut for Ghana in their 5-1 demolishing of Congo in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old replaced three-goal hero Thomas Partey in the 77th minute and almost got himself an assist.

The wideman is the latest fresh face in the squad after impressing heavily at club level.

The former NAC Breda winger put up a decent performance as the four-time African champions coasted to the heavy win in Brazzaville.

