Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo's proposed move to Nottingham Forest failed to materialise on transfer deadline day and quickly joined Charlton Athletic on loan.

Nottingham were in pole position for a loan deal for the striker who plays for Scottish side Rangers but an agreement could not be reached over the terms of the loan deal

Dodoo has joined Charlton Athletic on loan until January.

The Englishman has fallen down the Ibrox pecking order this term and becomes the 12th departure from the Light Blues squad.

Dodoo was signed last summer by Mark Warburton and went on to make 25 appearances for Rangers , mostly off the bench.

He scored five goals in his first season but the arrival of strikers Eduardo Herrera and Alfredo Morelos has seen the former Leicester City youth slip down the reckoning at Ibrox.

Dodoo had been linked with former gaffer Warburton at Notingham Forest. But it is Charlton boss Karl Robinson who has made a deadline day move to secure the former England Under 18 international.

Valley boss Robinson said: “We have been looking for a striker that can complement what we already have. We have a big number nine in Josh Magennis and Joe gives us something different. I think fans will like him, he is quick, can stretch the game and get in behind defenders.”