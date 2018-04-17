NSA Board Chairman suspended over Australia visa fraud scandal

The Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has been suspended by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo in relation to the ongoing Australia visa racketeering.

Kwadwo Baah is the third official to be suspended over the scandal, after similar sanctions were handed to the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, and the acting National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General, Robert Sarfo Mensah.

He was recalled from the Commonwealth Games, along with the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah and the head of the delegation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Mohammed Sahnoon to assist in the investigations.

Two weeks ago, it emerged that some 50 Ghanaians had been deported from Australia after they were deemed to be “non-genuine travelers” posing as journalists for the Commonwealth Games.

According to Australian authorities, although all the affected persons had the necessary accreditation, they were not convinced the reported persons were real journalists.

Following this, the government referred the case to the National Security for investigations to begin.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin explained that “the decision was communicated to the Board Chair by the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, 17th April, 2018, following the absence from the jurisdiction of the President, who is attending the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, United Kingdom.”

“Just as in the cases of the suspension of the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide; and the acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Safo Mensah, the decision to suspend Kwadwo Baah Agyeman has been taken following preliminary investigations conducted into the circumstances that led to the arrest of some sixty (60) Ghanaians, who had allegedly attempted to enter Australia by false pretences at the 21st Commonwealth Games,” the statement added.

The former Asante Akyem North Member of Parliament was appointed Chairman of the Board back in September 2017, having lost the NPP primaries in his constituency to Andy Appiah Kubi.

Nana Akufo-Addo is reported to have described the scandal as an international disgrace.

The President’s actions have been praised by several observers who commended the swiftness with which he took the decision to suspend the officials.

The Minority in Parliament, however, rejected this move, insisting that the scandal be probed by an independent commission of enquiry under article 278 of the Constitution of Ghana.

Below is the letter from the presidency:

