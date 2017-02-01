Number of Ghanaian players in the English Premier League increases

The number of Ghanaian players in the English Premier League has increased to four after striker Jordan Ayew moved to Swansea.

Swansea will pay an undisclosed fee and will send Neil Taylor to Villa as part of the move that sees Jordan Ayew move to the Liberty Stadium.

He joins Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) and Andre Ayew (West Ham United).

Jordan has tasted Premier League before with Aston Villa last season and was the club's top scorer with seven goals.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)