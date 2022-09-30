"Numbers are important for my position"- Rio Ave forward Aziz Yakubu

Red-hot Rio Ave forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu has expressed satisfaction to his blistering start to the Portuguese Primeira League season.

The Tamale-born forward, who powered Rio Ave to the topflight with his goals, has already netted five times in seven games in the ongoing campaign.

According to Aziz Yakubu, the numbers are important for players who play in his role, sighting Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as examples.

