NWL: Sea Lions midfielder Elizabeth Owusua eyes goal queen award

Sea Lions midfielder Elizabeth Owusua has set her eyes on winning this year’s goal queen award in the Southern Zone of the National Women’s League.

The National Women’s League started over the weekend with Sea Lions recording a solitary win over Immigration Ladies at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

Following her spectacular drive that gave her side the win, Owusua believes grabbing the goal queen award is near.

‘’My number one priority is to win the goal queen and I’m working towards that assiduously’’.

Sea lions FC are three seasons old in the National Women’s League and are a force to reckon with in the southern zone of the league.

Last season, the team occupied the second position in the Southern Zone with lady strikers FC emerging the ultimate winners.

