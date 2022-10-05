Nyantakyi advises Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of World Cup

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi has advised Black Stars coach Otto Addo to believe in himself and make firm decisions ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

"Everyone in Ghana loves football, so there are many different perspectives. We usually say that we're all coaches," he said in an interview posted on Youtube by KINGS TVGH SPORTS.

"Otto Addo must believe in himself and understand that he is there because he deserves the position."

"He should select the best Ghanaian players to represent the country at the World Cup."

"He'll be confused if he listens to what everyone says, because I have an opinion, and you [interviewee] have an opinion, but we're not coaches."

"He should be firm and not tolerate opinions that won’t benefit him," he added.

Nyantakyi was the governing body's president from 2005 to 2018, and was in charge of Ghana's previous three World Cup tournaments.

Ghana qualified for a fourth appearance earlier this year after defeating fierce rival Nigeria in the playoffs on away goals.

They have been assigned to a difficult group, facing Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.