Odartey Lamptey commends coach Kwesi Appiah Black Stars selection for Congo clash

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey has heaped praises on Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah for his choice of selection ahead of Ghana's 2018 World Cup double header qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville.

Coach Appiah trainer released his 24-man squad for the much anticipated clash against the Red Devils on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old excluded some of the team's established stars such as Mubarak Wakaso, Agyemang Badu and Razak Brimah, and handed debut call ups to Edwin Gyasi as well as WAFA ace Gideon Waja.

"He knows why he has excluded old players like Wakaso, Agyemang Badu and others, let us be patient with him because the team needs to grow in terms of talent,” said former Ghana player Odartey Lamptey

"Kwasi Appiah is building a broad squad and I would like to commend him for that, our National team needs this, he knows what he is doing and that is why he dropped some of the old key players”. he continued.

The Black Stars will begin camping on Monday he named Black Stars assemble in Kumasi next week to prepare for the crunch 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo on the 31st of August and 5th of September, 2017 respectively.

