Oduro Nayrko drawing inspiration from Medeama to explode in CAF Champions League

CEO of Ghana Premier League Champions Oduro Nyarko is looking at Medeama’s success story in the CAF Confederation Cup last season to inspire his team in the CAF Champions League.

The Wa-based club will play against Al Ahli of Tripoli in the first game of their CAF Champions League campaign.

All Stars will be having a crack at continental football for the first time in their short history and they look like being the dark horses.

Oduro Nyarko is of the view that they can copy from the template of Medeama who punched their above their weight last season in the confederations Cup.

“We can look at the story of Medeama and do ourselves good,” Oduro Nyarko told Accra based Happy

“As for the draw we cannot control it so we just have to go out there and prove ourselves.”

