Oduro Nayrko: We are satisfied with the CAF Champions League draw

The Wa All Stars team is happy they will be testing their mettle against Al Ahly of Tripoli in the CAF Champions League.

Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars we drawn against Libyan outfit Al Ahly Tripoli in the 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round.

The draw took place in Cairo on Wednesday.

The Northern Blues will host the first leg between the weekend of 10–12 February 2017 and the return clash the following week.

“We are very much happy that we are going through this phase in our development,” Oduro Nyarko said

“We are happy with the draw because we cannot control but we are very much satisfied.”

“We are preparing for the worse so we are ready for whatever comes around.”

Comments