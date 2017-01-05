Oduro Nyarko confirms Wa All Stars will head to Dubai for pre-season

Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars has confirmed the team will head to Dubai for pre-season as they look to impress in the CAF Champions League and also defend the Ghana Premier League title they won.

All Stars will be playing in the Caf Champions League for the first time in his history and will have to combine that with defending the league title won.

“We will be heading to Dubai for preseason as we did last year in Saudi Arabia,” Oduro Nyarko said

“We are happy that the league title is starting next month and we are hoping that the impact of the league will be the same like the one we had last season in Saudi.”

