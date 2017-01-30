OFFICIAL: 2016/17 GN Bank Division One League launched

The 2016/17 Division One League has officially been launched by headline sponsors GN Bank in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

At the event which took place at the Coconut Groove Regency Hotel in Accra on Friday afternoon, officials of ghe Ghana FA, GN Bank and leadership of the Division One League Board officially ushered the new season in.

The title sponsors, at the event, presented a cheque of 793,500 Ghana cedis to the Division One League Board as the third and final tranche payment of the 2.1 million cedis sponsorship deal.

Receiving the check, DOL Board Chairman Mr. Owuahene Acheampong thanked GN Bank and urged them not to end their marriage with the DOL as their union has been beneficial to both parties.

"We know this is the final tranche of the sponsorship but we urge you not to discontinue this marriage as both parties have benefited immensely," he noted.

“We trust that you will exercise the option of renewal so that we will still have GN Bank as our sponsors because we have been very happy with our relationship with your brand, " he added.

The General Manager in charge of Operations at GN Bank, Mr. Allen Quaye, expressed satisfaction at the turn of events last season, pledged the bank’s commitment in supporting the Division One League again this season.

February 10th has tentatively been fixed as the start date for the 2016/17 Division One League with former Premier League campaigners New Edubiase, Techiman City and Hasaacas joining the fray.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

