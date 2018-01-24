OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko sign striker Frederick Boateng on two-year deal

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of striker Frederick Boateng on a two-year deal.

Boateng moves on a free transfer after completing two years with Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.

He featured for the Porcupine Warriors in the GHALCA G8 tournament.

Boateng has previously played for Ebusua Dwarfs where he made a lot of impact.

We are elated to announce the signing of Fredrick Boateng on a 2 year deal. We wish him well. #AKSC 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/9T1ynCvoxS — Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 24, 2018

