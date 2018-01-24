Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko sign striker Frederick Boateng on two-year deal

Published on: 24 January 2018
Frederick Boateng

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of striker Frederick Boateng on a two-year deal. 

Boateng moves on a free transfer after completing two years with Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.

He featured for the Porcupine Warriors in the GHALCA G8 tournament.

Boateng has previously played for Ebusua Dwarfs where he made a lot of impact.

 

