OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko unveil new signing Mohammed Sylla
Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of Burkinabe international, Mohammed Sylla on a two-year deal.
Sylla had been training with the MTN FA Cup holders for past two weeks in a bid to win a contract with the Kumasi-based outfit.
And after a successful trial, the Burkinabe has been snapped up on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
He becomes the club’s second acquisition after defender Emmanuel Owusu, who joined the club from Division One outfit, Nea Salamina last week.