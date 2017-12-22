Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko unveil new signing Mohammed Sylla

Published on: 22 December 2017

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of Burkinabe international, Mohammed Sylla on a two-year deal. 

Sylla had been training with the MTN FA Cup holders for past two weeks in a bid to win a contract with the Kumasi-based outfit.

And after a successful trial, the Burkinabe has been snapped up on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He becomes the club’s second acquisition after defender Emmanuel Owusu, who joined the club from Division One outfit, Nea Salamina last week.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations