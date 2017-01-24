OFFICIAL: Columbus Crew confirm signing of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abu

Major League side Columbus Crew SC have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abu.

The 25-year-old joins the Black and Gold from Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset IF.

Abu becomes the latest Ghanaian to be added onto the Crew roaster after signing of defender Jonathan Mensah.

The Ghana international made 163 appearances for clubs across Spain, France and Norway, raking in five goals and providing three assists.

“Mohammed is a talented, technical player that we believe will fit well into our system and style of play,” Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter told the club's official website

“Across his experience in Norway, France and Spain, we believe that a combination of his experience, skillset and character will be a good fit for Crew SC.

"We are glad to have him in Columbus and it is certainly an added bonus that he is familiar with the area as his wife has lived in Central Ohio.”

NEWS: #CrewSC has acquired Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abu as a Special Discovery Player. 📰 https://t.co/9J4yF1zkPv pic.twitter.com/DBjk5piwLi — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) January 24, 2017

The Ghanaian has featured for several clubs including FC Lorient and Rayo Vallecano.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)