OFFICIAL: Cordoba CF confirms Emmanuel Lomotey signing

Published on: 4 hours ago
Spanish Segunda Division side Cordoba CF have announced the signing of Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey.

The 20-year-old joined Cordoba on a three-year deal. He joined the Spanish side from Ghanaian side Dreams FC.

Last season, he was transferred to Extremadura on a season loan and he was delight to watch.

Lomotey caught the eyes of Cordoba technical handlers with his superb display helping  Extremadura to seal promotion to the Segunda.

Cordoba confirmed the capture of the workaholic middleman on Saturday via their Twitter handle.

