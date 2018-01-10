OFFICIAL: Defender Isaac Kwain finalizes Karela United move by signing two-year deal

Defender Isaac Kwain has completed his move to Ghana Premier League newcomers Karela United.

The right back has signed a two-year contract after leaving Ebusua Dwarfs at the end of the season.

Kwain has been with the Nzema-Ayinase based side this pre season and travelled with them to Ivory Coast for training.

The 23-year-old scored two goals and made three assists in the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season.

If selected on Thursday, Kwain will be facing his old club in the ongoing G8 pre-season tournament.

By Nuhu Adams

