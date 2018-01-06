OFFICIAL: Dreams FC complete Bashiru Alhassan signing

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC have completed the signing of Bashiru Alhassan on a four-year deal ahead of the coming season.

The club confirmed the departure of Alhassan via their website.

Dreams FC is excited to announce midfielder Bashiru Alhassan has completed a four year switch to the club.

Bashiru who joins from Mighty Jets sealed the move in a late attempt at the club’s secretariat on Friday afternoon.

Prior to the move the player underwent mandatory medical procedure at the Philteng Medical Centre in Accra, ensuring perfect medical standards as the football Association demands.

