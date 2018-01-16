OFFICIAL: Ex-Aduana Stars defender Daniel Darkwah completes Asante Kotoko move

Former Aduana Stars defender Daniel Darkwah has joined Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

Darkwah, who left the Fire Boys at the end of last term following the expiration of his contract, was reported to be inching closer to a move to South African outfit Maritzburg United, but the deal fell through after he failed to pass his medical.

But the versatile left footer has officially joined Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko on a three-year contract after a successful medical on Monday.

The 29-year-old was a key figure for the Fire Boys as he scored two goals in 23 appearances in their Ghana Premier League title last triumph.

