Spanish Segunda B side FC Cartagena have announced former Ghana youth international Paul Quaye has joined fellow lower side Jumilla FC.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder failed to win a permanent contract after holding several trial session with the club.

The former Ghana youth starhas joined the second Division B where he will play for group .

"FC Cartagena SAD reports that the player Paul Quaye has finished his test period with the first team albinegro, leaving our entity to continue his progression as a player and enjoy minutes this season," a club statement read

"Although considered a player suitable for the first Equipment, there were other options."

Quaye arrived in Spain at the age of 16 and joined Espanyol and later made his La Liga debut under Mauricio Pochettino.

He became the second youngest player in the history of the catalan club to play in the first team but he could not maintain the momentum.

Quaye was scouted in Ghana during the Aspire Africa justify-your-inclusion.

