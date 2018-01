Former Ghana Premier League goal king Eric Bekoe has agreed to sign for the Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards.

The 13-time champions have confirmed the former Asante Kotoko striker will be joining their outfit for the next season.

Bekoe, 31, has been without a club since leaving Sekondi Hasaacas at the end of the 2016/17 season.

He has also featured for Hearts of Lions and Egyptian side Petrojet.

