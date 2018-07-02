OFFICIAL: Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah signs three-year deal with Inter Milan

Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah has officially signed a three-year deal with Italian giants Inter Milan, Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm.

The 29-year-old joins after ending his six-year stay with Juventus.

According to a statement published on the Serie A website on Monday, Asamoah officially signed for Inter on May 17, with the domestic heavyweights confirming the deal on their official website today.

''Inter can announce that a contract has been agreed with Kwadwo Asamoah that will run from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021,''

Asamoah confirmed in May that he would not be renewing his contract with Juve, despite a new offer being on the table, after representing the Old Lady for six years.

Since moving to Turin in 2012, he won six Serie A titles with the Italian giants, as well as four Italian Cups. His contract officially ended on June 30.

His time with Juventus was ravaged by injuries, although he still managed to win 13 trophies featuring 156 times and scoring five goals in Serie A, the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, Champions League and Europa League.