Midfielder Seidu Salifu has joined Turkish second-tier side Umraniyespor on a short term loan deal.

But the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup star has the first option to extend his contract.

The 23-year-old moves from fellow Turkish 2.Lig Adana Demirspor where he struggled for game time.

Salifu managed just one league appearance.

