OFFICIAL: Ghanaian defender Yaw Frimpong completes Phoenix Rising switch

Ghanaian defender Yaw Frimpong has officially completed a switch to American lower-tier side Phoenix Rising FC.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively reported earlier this year that, the enterprising right-back is on the verge of signing a one-year deal with America outfit Phoenix Rising FC.

On Tuesday, the American United Soccer League side announced the capture of the Ghanaian right-back, where he will re-unite with former coach at TP Mazembe Patrice Cateron.

The 31-year-old will be reuniting with former TP Mazembe and Ghana mates, Gladson Awako and Solomon Asante.

Frimpong made 100 appearances with TP Mazembe since joining the club in 2013.

He helped lead the club to three league titles in four seasons in addition to an African Super Cup title in 2016 and an African Champions League title in 2015.

He is expected to feature in the side's friendly encounter against New York Red Bulls on February 10 at the Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

