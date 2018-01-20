OFFICIAL: Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson joins Norwegian side SK Brann

Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson has joined Norwegian top flight side SK Brann in the ongoing transfer window, the club has confirmed.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder joins the Brann Stadion outfit from Sogndal on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“Koomson has shown that he has a good elite serial standard. He knows Norwegian football well after 71 A-matches for Sogndal. In addition, he is young and can develop to be even better," the club Sporting Director said.

https://twitter.com/skbrann/status/954489926602588161

Koomson netted seven goals in 28 appearances for Sogndal as the club finished 14th in the Eliteserien league last term.

He was handed a debut call-up to the Black Stars of Ghana for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda in October 2016.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)