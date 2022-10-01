OFFICIAL: Guinea will not host AFCON 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stripped off Guinea the rights to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.

The West African country are behind in terms of preparations schedules forcing the continent's governing body to take the hosting rights away.

CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, travelled to Guinea to have a meeting with the country's transition president, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, over the decision taken by his outfit.

“I visited Guinea today out of respect to the people of Guinea to discuss CAF’s willingness to advise and work together with the football stakeholders to construct and build football infrastructure and facilities in this country. This will enable Guinea to bid with other competing Nations for the African Nations Championships (“CHAN”) which will take place after the CHAN to be hosted by Algeria in 2023, in the light of the decision by CAF not to proceed with the TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 in Guinea," said Dr Patrice Motsepe.

Meanwhile, the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023 has been postponed to 2024 due to the weather situation in Ivory Coast.

Senegal are champions of African after winning the 2021 edition in Cameroon earlier this year.