Hearts of Oak have confirmed the signing of Frank Elliot Nuttal as new head coach.

The Scotsman has signed a two-year-deal and has already taken charge of training.

A statement on the club's Facebook page said: ''Frank Nuttal has rich experience on the African continent having won the league with Kenyan giants Gor Mahia. ''We are happy to welcome him to Accra Hearts of Oak.''

