OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak part ways with coach Samuel Boadu and backroom staff

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have parted ways with coach Samuel Boadu and his backroom staff to 'chart a new direction', the club announced on Tuesday.

Boadu, 36, and his entire backroom staff including assistant coach Hama Obeng and goalkeepers coach Eric Amponsah have have left the club in a dramatic turn of event.

The young gaffer left the job following a meeting with board chairman Togbe Afede on Tuesday amid a torrent of criticism over the side's downward spiral.

"Accra Hearts of Oak has decided to part ways with the entire technical team of the senior team led by Coach Samuel Boadu with immediate effect. The club is of the opinion that there is the need for a new direction and the energy to ensure its broader objectives are achieved and it feels the time for that new direction is now," a club statement read.

