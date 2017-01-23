OFFICIAL: Inter Allies confirm El-Wak Sports Stadium as new home ground

Inter Allies have announced they will play their home matches for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

A publication on the club's official website read: ''The Club wish to announce to the general public that we have reached an agreement with the Club Licensing Board to play our Ghana Premier League home fixtures for the 2016/17 season at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.''

The El Wak Sports Stadium is a Ghana Armed Forces-owned sports facility which is located at Cantonments, a suburb of the country’s capital (Accra) with a seating capacity of 7,000.

Inter Allies FC gained promotion from the second-tier to the elite division for the 2013/14 season and have used the Tema Sports Stadium as the club’s home venue for the last three seasons.

