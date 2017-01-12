OFFICIAL: Isaac Asiamah is Ghana's new Minister designate for Youth and Sports

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has confirmed the appointment of Isaac Asiamah as the country's new Youth and Sports minister designate.

The Member of Parliament for the Atwima Mponua constituency in Ashanti replaces Nii Lantei Vanderpujye.

The Ghanaian leader released the final batch of his batch of ministerial nominees to serve in his government on Thursday.

He is currently a member of the Parliamentary select Committee for Youth and Sports.

He hails from Tano Odumasi in the Ashanti Region and is married with three children.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon and has also served on the Parliamentary Committees for Mines and Energy as well as the Public Accounts Committee in the past.