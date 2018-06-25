OFFICIAL: Israeli side Ashdod confirm signing of Dreams FC captain Leonard Owusu on four-year deal

Israeli side Ashdod have confirmed the signing of hugely talented Dreams FC midfielder Leonard Owusu.

The youngster has signed a four-year deal with the Middle East side, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The club announced the capture of the highly-rated midfielder ahead of the new season on Monday.

Owusu has been a mainstay of the Dreams FC side, churning out impressive performances for the Premier League side.

He scored three goals and provided four assists for the Theatre of Dreams side at the end of the first half of the campaign.