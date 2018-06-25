GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

OFFICIAL: Israeli side Ashdod confirm signing of Dreams FC captain Leonard Owusu on four-year deal

Published on: 1 hour ago
OFFICIAL: Israeli side Ashdod confirm signing of Dreams FC captain Leonard Owusu on four-year deal

Israeli side Ashdod  have confirmed the signing of hugely talented Dreams FC midfielder Leonard Owusu.

The youngster has signed a four-year deal with the Middle East side, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The club announced the capture of the highly-rated midfielder ahead of the new season on Monday.

Owusu has been a mainstay of the Dreams FC side, churning out impressive performances for the Premier League side.

He scored three goals and provided four assists for the Theatre of Dreams side at the end of the first half of the campaign.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations